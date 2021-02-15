Short Interest in Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Rises By 93.0%

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 183,900 shares, a growth of 93.0% from the January 14th total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.1 days.

TOSBF opened at $35.00 on Monday. Toshiba has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $35.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

