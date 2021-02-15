Short Interest in Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEGR) Increases By 36.0%

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEGR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the January 14th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
TEGR traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,106. Terra Energy & Resource Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
Terra Energy & Resource Technologies Company Profile
