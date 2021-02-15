Short Interest in Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEGR) Increases By 36.0%

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEGR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the January 14th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

TEGR traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,106. Terra Energy & Resource Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies Company Profile

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Terra Insight Services, Inc, operates as a natural resource exploration technology company worldwide. It provides mapping and analysis services for exploration, drilling, and mining companies related to natural resources. The company's technologies consist of Sub Terrain Prospecting technology, Naturally Adsorbed Gas Survey technology, Side View Seismic Locator technology, and Seismic Location of Emission Centers technology.

