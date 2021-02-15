Short Interest in South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Grows By 69.5%

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, an increase of 69.5% from the January 14th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several research firms have commented on SOUHY. Zacks Investment Research cut South32 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of SOUHY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 19,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,379. South32 has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

