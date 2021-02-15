Short Interest in SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Decreases By 35.1%

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,491,500 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the January 14th total of 6,919,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44,915.0 days.
Shares of SOHO China stock remained flat at $$0.26 on Monday. SOHO China has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30.
About SOHO China
Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for SOHO China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOHO China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.