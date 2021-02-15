Short Interest in SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Decreases By 35.1%

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,491,500 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the January 14th total of 6,919,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44,915.0 days.

Shares of SOHO China stock remained flat at $$0.26 on Monday. SOHO China has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30.

About SOHO China

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Properties Development and Properties Investment. It also operates serviced apartments. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

