Short Interest in Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Drops By 32.1%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the January 14th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIPRF opened at $0.37 on Monday. Silver Viper Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38.

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company holds 100% interest in the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

