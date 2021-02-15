Short Interest in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Declines By 30.3%

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the January 14th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock traded down $1.30 on Monday, reaching $124.50. 52,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,521. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.76.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

