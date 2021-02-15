Short Interest in Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Expands By 43.4%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the January 14th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of QUISF opened at $1.13 on Monday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63.
About Quisitive Technology Solutions
Recommended Story: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.