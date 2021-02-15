Short Interest in Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Expands By 43.4%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the January 14th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of QUISF opened at $1.13 on Monday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

