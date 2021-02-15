Short Interest in Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Declines By 37.6%

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the January 14th total of 8,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Powerbridge Technologies stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $3.95. 741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,666. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. Powerbridge Technologies has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $4.20.

Get Powerbridge Technologies alerts:

About Powerbridge Technologies

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Powerbridge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerbridge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.