Short Interest in Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Declines By 37.6%

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the January 14th total of 8,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Powerbridge Technologies stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $3.95. 741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,666. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. Powerbridge Technologies has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $4.20.
About Powerbridge Technologies
