Short Interest in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Grows By 41.5%

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 406,300 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the January 14th total of 287,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 140,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of PKX traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,366. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. POSCO has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 2.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that POSCO will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PKX shares. Nomura raised shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 6.2% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 13.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

