Short Interest in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) Grows By 122.0%

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 122.0% from the January 14th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,916,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 22,127 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 99,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 68,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JDD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.04. 28,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,198. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27. Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $11.26.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

