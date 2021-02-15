Short Interest in Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Drops By 44.4%

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the January 14th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCPCF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 584,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,743. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.

About Nickel Creek Platinum

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration and development of nickel and platinum group metals in North America. It also explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Nickel ShÃ¤w project located in the south west of Yukon Territory, Canada.

