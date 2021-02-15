Short Interest in Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Drops By 44.4%

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the January 14th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NCPCF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 584,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,743. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.
About Nickel Creek Platinum
