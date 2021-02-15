Short Interest in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Drops By 50.0%

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE:CXH remained flat at $$10.07 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,378. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $10.41.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th.
About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
