Short Interest in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Drops By 50.0%

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:CXH remained flat at $$10.07 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,378. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $10.41.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXH. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the third quarter worth $114,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the third quarter worth $157,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the third quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,361,000.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.