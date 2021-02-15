Short Interest in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Declines By 27.8%

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the January 14th total of 3,130,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 791,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Get Jamf alerts:

JAMF stock opened at $39.98 on Monday. Jamf has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.18.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.36 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. Equities analysts predict that Jamf will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 154,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 1,064,156 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $34,052,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,728,134 shares of company stock valued at $375,300,288.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jamf during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the third quarter worth about $5,217,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the third quarter worth approximately $5,417,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.