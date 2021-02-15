Short Interest in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Declines By 28.1%

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the January 14th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock opened at $86.94 on Monday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $86.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

