Short Interest in Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Drops By 45.0%

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the January 14th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 697,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of IDTY stock remained flat at $$0.29 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,045. Ipsidy has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.
About Ipsidy
