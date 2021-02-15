Short Interest in Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Drops By 45.0%

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the January 14th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 697,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IDTY stock remained flat at $$0.29 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,045. Ipsidy has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.

Ipsidy Inc operates an Identity as a Service platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. It develops an identity transaction platform for businesses, residences, governments, or other organizations to enable their users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or portable device.

