Short Interest in Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Increases By 101.3%

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 101.3% from the January 14th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of MHIVF stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. Invesque has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 108 properties, including 74 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

