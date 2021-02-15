Short Interest in Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Increases By 101.3%

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 101.3% from the January 14th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Shares of MHIVF stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. Invesque has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91.
About Invesque
Recommended Story: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.