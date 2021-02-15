Short Interest in International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Rises By 81.7%

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,605,200 shares, a growth of 81.7% from the January 14th total of 883,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.7 days.

BABWF stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.