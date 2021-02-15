Short Interest in HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) Rises By 100.0%

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HMG/Courtland Properties stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 5.67% of HMG/Courtland Properties worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMG traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 253 shares, compared to its average volume of 409. The company has a quick ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44. HMG/Courtland Properties has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.25.

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc and subsidiaries, is a Delaware corporation organized in 1972. The Company's business is the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties and it will consider other investments if they offer growth or profit potential.

