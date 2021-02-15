Short Interest in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Decreases By 27.1%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the January 14th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $15.86 on Monday. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.24 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 1,892.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 988,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 938,851 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $3,069,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 7,013.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 764,969 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,255,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after buying an additional 405,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 60.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 959,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 360,778 shares during the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HIMX shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Nomura raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

