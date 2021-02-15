Short Interest in Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Decreases By 50.0%

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLTOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Hellenic Telecommunications Organization alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HLTOY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.44. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,183. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $8.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.