Short Interest in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Drops By 49.2%

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the January 14th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 897.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000.

Get Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE GER traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.96. 4,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,986. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.