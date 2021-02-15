Short Interest in Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Decreases By 47.1%

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the January 14th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

GNENF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,200. Ganfeng Lithium has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $18.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60.

Get Ganfeng Lithium alerts:

Ganfeng Lithium Company Profile

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in the Andes Mountains in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; and Avalonia project located in Ireland.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ganfeng Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.