Short Interest in Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Decreases By 47.1%

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the January 14th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
GNENF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,200. Ganfeng Lithium has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $18.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60.
Ganfeng Lithium Company Profile
Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ganfeng Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.