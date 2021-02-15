Short Interest in Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Increases By 64.3%

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the January 14th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:FTMDF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.12. 87,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,859. Fortune Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

Get Fortune Minerals alerts:

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project, which covering an area of approximately 4,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.