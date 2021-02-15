Short Interest in Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Increases By 64.3%

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the January 14th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:FTMDF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.12. 87,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,859. Fortune Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.
Fortune Minerals Company Profile
