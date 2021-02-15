Short Interest in Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Declines By 48.6%

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the January 14th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have commented on EVVTY. DNB Markets raised Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVVTY traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.52. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,276. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $125.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.08.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

