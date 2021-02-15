Short Interest in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) Expands By 47.7%

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the January 14th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $10.44.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 146,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 42,806 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust by 1,296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 427,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 397,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.