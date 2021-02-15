Short Interest in Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Decreases By 51.3%

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the January 14th total of 107,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $28.56 on Monday. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $29.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.44.

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Other. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offers rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services.

