Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Declines By 31.1%

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the January 14th total of 130,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of GLDI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,041. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 63.4% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.