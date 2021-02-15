Short Interest in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Decreases By 27.5%

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the January 14th total of 2,870,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 388,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CAE from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CAE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CAE from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

CAE opened at $25.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.23, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CAE will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of CAE by 17.0% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,647,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,786 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of CAE by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,404,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025,126 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 71.3% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,519,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,295 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of CAE by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,968,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,631,000 after purchasing an additional 201,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CAE by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,644,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,973,000 after buying an additional 601,165 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

