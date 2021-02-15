Short Interest in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Increases By 66.7%

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 627,300 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the January 14th total of 376,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BP Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 6.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.92.

BP Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,597. The company has a quick ratio of 15.46, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. BP Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.97%.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

