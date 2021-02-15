Short Interest in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Expands By 100.7%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 100.7% from the January 14th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MVF stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $9.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 181,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 381,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 16,754 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

