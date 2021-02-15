Short Interest in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Decreases By 44.6%

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the January 14th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of BOSC opened at $3.26 on Monday. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a market cap of $14.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions segment offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

