Short Interest in Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Grows By 82.1%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the January 14th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACGBY opened at $9.20 on Monday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80.
Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile
