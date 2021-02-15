Short Interest in Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Grows By 82.1%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the January 14th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACGBY opened at $9.20 on Monday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services in the Mainland China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

