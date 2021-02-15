Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AZN. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) from GBX 9,770 ($127.65) to GBX 9,430 ($123.20) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,596.76 ($112.32).

LON AZN opened at GBX 7,471 ($97.61) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,476.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8,062.62. The company has a market capitalization of £98.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 12 month high of £101.20 ($132.22).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a GBX 137.40 ($1.80) dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)’s previous dividend of $69.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.68%.

In related news, insider Nazneen Rahman acquired 258 shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

