SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,981 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,462 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.79.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $104.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.81 and a beta of 0.31. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,257,543.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $850,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,598 shares of company stock worth $6,038,067. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.