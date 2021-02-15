SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 37,494 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 261.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,494 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PriceSmart by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,013,000 after acquiring an additional 115,801 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PriceSmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 53,714 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,625,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 742 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $65,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $1,941,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 124,076 shares of company stock valued at $11,739,045 in the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $101.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.93. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $877.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.37 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of December 04, 2020, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs.

