SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 115,560 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 720.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 115,560 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CF Industries worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in CF Industries by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter worth $66,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter worth $83,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CF Industries news, Director Celso L. White purchased 815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,593.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CF Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

NYSE CF opened at $44.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

