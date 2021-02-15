SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.85 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 231.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,634 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $456,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 62.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $48.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $49.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

