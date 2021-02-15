SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 29,204 Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Quidel by 588.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,020,000 after buying an additional 370,231 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Quidel by 2,433.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 267,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,682,000 after buying an additional 256,932 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Quidel by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 266,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,463,000 after buying an additional 180,433 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,907,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the third quarter worth about $31,117,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quidel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $227.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.11. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $72.99 and a 52 week high of $306.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QDEL shares. Raymond James raised shares of Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Quidel to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Quidel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.33.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total value of $2,114,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.