Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SVRGF. Scotiabank increased their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Seven Generations Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Seven Generations Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Seven Generations Energy to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seven Generations Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.96.

Shares of SVRGF opened at $6.76 on Friday. Seven Generations Energy has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

