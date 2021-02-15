Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SVRGF. Scotiabank increased their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Seven Generations Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Seven Generations Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Seven Generations Energy to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seven Generations Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.96.

Shares of SVRGF opened at $6.76 on Friday. Seven Generations Energy has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

