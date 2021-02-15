ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,399 shares of company stock worth $46,499,111. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NOW. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.86.

NOW stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $591.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,645. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $544.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.89. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.93 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The company has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a PE ratio of 167.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

