Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Short Interest Up 45.6% in January

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the January 14th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:SEEMF opened at $0.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08. Seeing Machines has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.20.
About Seeing Machines
