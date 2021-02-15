Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Sealed Air by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sealed Air by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sealed Air by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

SEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

Shares of SEE traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,179. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.