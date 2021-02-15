SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) Short Interest Down 47.0% in January

SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the January 14th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SCVX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,228. SCVX has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $12.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCVX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of SCVX during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Akaris Global Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of SCVX during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of SCVX by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 18,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCVX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

SCVX Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

