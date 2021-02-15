Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Short Interest Update

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the January 14th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:SRL traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.22. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,717. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. Scully Royalty has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $10.42.

Get Scully Royalty alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scully Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, and Merkanti Holding segments. The Iron Ore Royalty segment includes interest in a Scully iron ore mine. The Industrial Equity segment consists of various projects in resources and services, including hydrocarbon production and processing assets in Canada, as well as a mining sub-lease of the lands upon which the Scully iron ore mine is situated in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Scully Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scully Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.