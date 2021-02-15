Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €71.99 ($84.69).

A number of brokerages recently commented on G24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of ETR:G24 traded up €2.45 ($2.88) during trading on Friday, reaching €66.80 ($78.59). The stock had a trading volume of 233,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €65.53 and a 200-day moving average price of €70.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion and a PE ratio of 2.90. Scout24 AG has a 1-year low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 1-year high of €79.80 ($93.88).

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

