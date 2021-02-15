Scotiabank Raises Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target to $100.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TMTNF. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from $76.00 to $88.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Toromont Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Toromont Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toromont Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.00.

TMTNF opened at $73.31 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $74.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.81.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

