Scotiabank Raises Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target to $23.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cameco from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America cut Cameco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCJ opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,577,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30. Cameco has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 329.2% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,811,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,899,000 after buying an additional 5,991,645 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 14.4% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,579,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,956,000 after buying an additional 1,457,704 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Cameco by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,769,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,850,000 after buying an additional 1,330,639 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in Cameco by 14.8% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,290,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,338,000 after buying an additional 811,670 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Cameco by 816.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 864,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 770,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.