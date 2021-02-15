Scotiabank Boosts Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$34.50

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FTT has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$33.00 target price on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$24.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. CIBC upgraded Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.28.

Get Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) alerts:

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) stock opened at C$31.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.26. Finning International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$10.59 and a 52-week high of C$31.62.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.