Score Media and Gaming Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSCRF) Short Interest Down 42.2% in January

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSCRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 484,300 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the January 14th total of 838,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,238,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TSCRF opened at $4.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.15. Score Media and Gaming has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $4.47.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Score Media and Gaming from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

