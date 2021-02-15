Scientific Industries (SCND) versus The Competition Critical Review

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS: SCND) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Scientific Industries to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Scientific Industries and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scientific Industries -10.43% -10.22% -7.72% Scientific Industries Competitors -107.31% -153.73% -21.11%

61.8% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of Scientific Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Scientific Industries and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scientific Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 Scientific Industries Competitors 220 1107 1524 49 2.48

Scientific Industries currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.98%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential downside of 21.85%. Given Scientific Industries’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Scientific Industries is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Scientific Industries has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scientific Industries’ peers have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scientific Industries and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Scientific Industries $8.57 million -$700,000.00 -18.70 Scientific Industries Competitors $1.33 billion $249.59 million 10.95

Scientific Industries’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Scientific Industries. Scientific Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Scientific Industries peers beat Scientific Industries on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Scientific Industries Company Profile

Scientific Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets benchtop laboratory equipment, bioprocessing systems and products, and catalyst research instruments worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers. The company also provides benchtop multi-purpose rotators and rockers to rotate and rock various containers; refrigerated incubators and incubator shakers for shaking and stirring functions; and magnetic stirrers, including high/low programmable magnetic stirrers, four-place high/low programmable magnetic stirrers, large volume magnetic, and four-place general purpose stirrers. In addition, it offers AMI-300 catalyst characterization instrument for temperature-programmed catalyst characterization experiments; and catalyst research instrument products, such as reactor systems, high throughput systems, and micro-activity reactors. Further, the company provides bioprocessing systems comprising disposable sensors, such as coaster systems and other shaking products using vessels; and mechanical balances, moisture analyzers, pill counters, and force gauges, as well as pharmacy, laboratory, and industrial digital scales. Its products are used for research purposes by universities, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, national laboratories, medical device manufacturers, petrochemical companies, and other industries performing laboratory-scale research. The company markets its products under the Genie and Torbal brand names directly, as well as through laboratory equipment distributors and online. Scientific Industries, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Bohemia, New York.

